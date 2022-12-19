George has 19 points, No. 11 Baylor beats Washington State
DALLAS (AP) — Keyonte George scored five straight points that gave Baylor the lead for good and finished with 19, as the 11th-ranked Bears beat Washington State 65-59 in the final game of Sunday’s Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge. Adam Flagler added 12 points for Baylor. Jabe Mullins, back in the lineup after missing four games with a knee injury, led the Cougars with 16 points off the bench. TJ Bamba scored 14 points and Justin Powell 12. Baylor was held to its second-lowest point total of the season.