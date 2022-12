BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum is missing a rematch with the Orlando Magic because of personal reasons. The 24-year-old Tatum is having an outstanding season. He leads the team in scoring with 30.2 points per game and rebounding with 8.2 per game. Boston, which owned the league’s best record heading into the matchup with Orlando, lost the opener of consecutive home games against the Magic on Friday.

