Johnson, Pili lead No. 13 Utah women past Riverside 92-45

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jenna Johnson scored 18 points, Alissa Pili had 15 and No. 13 Utah blitzed UC Riverside 92-45. Dasia Young added 12 for the Utes, who shot 52%, making 6 of 19 from 3-point range and 14 of 17 from the foul line. Mele Finau had 15 points for the Highlanders, who shot 29% (17 of 59), made only five free throws and were outrebounded 48-21. Ten Utes scored in the first half that ended with them on top 43-15. They shot 52% and held Riverside to 25%.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.