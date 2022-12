CHENEY, Wash. — Cedric Coward’s 15 points helped Eastern Washington defeat UC Davis 79-68. Coward also had five rebounds for the Eagles (5-7). Ethan Price scored 14 points with four blocks. Angelo Allegri hit three 3-pointers and scored 13. Elijah Pepper finished with 25 points for the Aggies (7-4).

