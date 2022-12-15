Skip to Content
Watson makes home debut as Browns host first-place Ravens

By The Associated Press

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson finally makes his home debut against the AFC North-leading Ravens, who are having major QB issues. Watson will be playing his third game since returning from an 11-game suspension for alleged sexual misconduct. He played better last week in a loss at Cincinnati, but has only led Cleveland’s offense to one touchdown in eight quarters. The Ravens will again be without star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is dealing with a knee injury. His backup, Tyler Huntley, suffered a concussion last week but is expected to play. The Ravens beat the Browns 23-20 in their Oct. 23 matchup.

