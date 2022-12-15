Vikings take another swing at division clinch vs. Colts

The Minnesota Vikings host the Indianapolis Colts this week. The Vikings are 10-3 and favored by 4 points according to FanDuel Sportsbook odds. They will clinch the NFC North with a win after losing 34-23 at Detroit last week in their first chance at the division title. The Colts are 4-8-1. They had their bye last week after losing 54-19 to Dallas the week before. Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson leads the NFL with 1,500 receiving yards. The Colts have won six straight games in the series they lead 18-7-1 all time. The Vikings last beat Indianapolis in 1997.

By The Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.