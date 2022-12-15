Teen dream: Brazil’s Endrick, 16, signs with Real Madrid
By MAURICIO SAVARESE
AP Sports Writer
SAO PAULO (AP) — Real Madrid has reached a deal to sign young Brazilian sensation Endrick from Palmeiras. The 16-year-old forward will join Madrid when he turns 18 — in July 2024. Endrick will continue with Brazilian club Palmeiras until then. Financial details were not immediately released but Brazilian media say the deal is worth nearly 60 million euros. Endrick is Brazil’s most promising star. He turned professional after his 16th birthday and played a few matches for Palmeiras as a starter.