OF Kevin Kiermaier, Blue Jays finalize $9M, 1-year contract

TORONTO (AP) — Gold Glove-winning centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier finalized a $9 million, one-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays. The 32-year-old slumped to a .228 average with seven homers and 22 RBIs in 63 games this year in a season cut short by left hip surgery in August. Tampa Bay declined a $13 million option for 2023. His addition provides some outfield stability after the departure of slugger Teoscar Hernández, who was traded to Seattle. The Blue Jays also allowed outfielders Raimel Tapia and Bradley Zimmer to go free. A three-time Gold Glove winner, Kiernaier has 82 homers, 316 RBIs and 112 stolen bases over 914 games, all with Tampa Bay.

