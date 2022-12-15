NC turns to Chip Lindsey to lead high-scoring offense

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has hired Chip Lindsey from Central Florida as its new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The school announced the hiring Thursday. That comes a week after Phil Longo said he would leave the Tar Heels to join the staff at Wisconsin along with offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. Lindsey inherits an offense that returns quarterback Drake Maye, named the Atlantic Coast Conference offensive player of the year by The Associated Press. The school announced Wednesday that Randy Clements would coach its offensive line after two years at North Texas.

