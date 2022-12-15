McDaniels learned importance of details under Belichick

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels was an assistant under New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick for 18 years. McDaniels was New England’s offensive coordinator for 13 years. He’s now in his first season as the Raiders’ coach. The Raiders and Patriots play each other Sunday in Las Vegas. McDaniels said he has a greater appreciation for Belichick’s attention to detail than the first time he left New England. McDaniels coached the Denver Broncos in 2009 and 2010. He returned to the Patriots in 2012.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.