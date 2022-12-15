Jets QB White has no doubt he’ll start Sunday vs. Lions
By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
AP Pro Football Writer
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — There’s no doubt in Mike White’s mind he’ll start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday. White said Thursday he’s continuing to prepare to start against Detroit. He has said all week that is his mindset. White has been limited at practice this week after he was twice knocked from the Jets’ loss to the Bills in Buffalo last Sunday by big hits. He finished the game, but left the stadium in an ambulance to be examined at a hospital. White acknowledged he’ll likely wear some sort of protection around his midsection against Detroit.