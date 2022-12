MIAMI (AP) — FIU has given coach Mike MacIntyre an extension through the 2027 season, the university announced Thursday. MacIntyre went 4-8 this season, his first with the Panthers. The school had lost 18 of its last 19 games before his arrival, and winning four games was enough to convince FIU that the program is back in the right direction.

