Curry’s shoulder injury latest concern for Warriors
By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eight-time All-Star and two-time MVP Stephen Curry is expected to undergo an MRI on Thursday after injuring his left shoulder in a 125-119 loss at Indiana. Coach Steve Kerr told reporters after the game that the trainers informed midway through the fourth quarter that Curry could not return to the game. Curry did not take questions afterward and isn’t expected to speak again until Friday. But Kerr acknowledged that any potential absence of the league’s career leader in 3-pointers would make an already challenging stretch even more difficult.