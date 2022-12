Kansas City can clinch its seventh straight AFC West title with a win over the lowly Houston Texans on Sunday. The Chiefs have won six of seven games and face a Houston team that has dropped eight in a row and could be without rookie running back Dameon Pierce because of an injury.

By The Associated Press

