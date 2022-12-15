Skip to Content
Catching up: Zunino gives Guardians upgrade, better bat

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — One of Cleveland’s offseason priorities was to find a better hitting catcher. The Guardians got one in Mike Zunino. An All-Star for Tampa Bay in 2021, Zunino signed a one-year contract with the AL Central champions. Zunino hit 33 homers for the Rays in ‘21 but was limited to 36 gams last season before undergoing surgery on his non-throwing arm. The 31-year-old said he’s made progress in his recovery and expects to be ready for spring training. He’ll be the Guardians’ primary starter while 22-year-old Bo Naylor gets experience.

