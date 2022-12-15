UNLV hires Bobby Petrino to run offense
By MARK ANDERSON
AP Sports Writer
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bobby Petrino will be UNLV’s new offensive coordinator. Petrino is known for his high-powered offenses and messy departures. He will be part of new UNLV coach Barry Odom’s staff. Odom was hired Dec. 6 to replace Marcus Arroyo. Arroyo was fired after the Rebels went 5-7 this season. Petrino was 119-56 over 14 seasons as an FBS head coach, taking Louisville to eight bowl appearances over two stints and Arkansas to three bowls. Under Petrino, Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson won the Heisman Trophy in 2016.