Skidding Titans trying to fix second-half offensive woes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have a serious problem once they come out of the locker room after halftime. They simply can’t stay on the field offensively. The Titans have started the third quarter in 10 of 13 games by going three-and-out. They rank last in the NFL, going three-and-out 46 times. They lead the AFC South despite being outscored 147-70 after halftime. Tennessee has opened games scoring touchdowns on six possessions and is among the NFL’s best in that category. Yet the Titans have been shut out six times in the third quarter and seven times in the fourth quarter. They visit the Chargers on Sunday.

