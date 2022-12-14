Seattle’s QB Smith worries he’s been too aggressive of late
By TIM BOOTH
AP Sports Writer
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Coming off perhaps his worst performance of the season, Geno Smith decided he’s been a little too greedy of late. As in too many risky throws by the Seattle Seahawks quarterback. It’s a fine balance Smith is trying to navigate right now while the Seahawks are struggling in multiple areas ahead of Thursday night’s matchup against San Francisco. In last Sunday’s loss to the Panthers, Smith threw two interceptions for the first time this season and on both occasions forced throws into dangerous situations that he’s avoided most of the season. He still threw three TDs in the game, but completed a season-low 58.3% of his passes.