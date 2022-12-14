Colts’ Irsay isn’t ready to oust Snyder, wants discussion

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay says he isn’t ready to oust Daniel Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders and wants to discuss the possibility with other NFL owners. Irsay has said he believes there is merit for Snyder’s removal amid several scandals and investigations into workplace misconduct with the Washington franchise. The league has been investigating allegations of sexual misconduct and financial impropriety. Commissioner Roger Goodell says he hasn’t given the lead investigator any timeline on completing the investigation. Goodell defended the NFL after a House Committee on Oversight and Reform report that sharply criticized the team and the league’s handling of its issues.

