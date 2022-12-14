Macron ‘immensely proud’ that France in World Cup final

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says he’s ”immensely proud” that France reached the World Cup final after he traveled to Qatar to watch the team’s win over Morocco in the semifinals. Macron sat beside FIFA president Gianni Infantino during the match at Al Bayt Stadium and stood up to applaud after the 2-0 victory on Wednesday. France will play Argentina in the final on Sunday. Macron skipped a summit of European Union and southeast Asian leaders in Brussels to attend the match. Macron said he will come back to Qatar on Sunday to attend the final at Lusail Stadium.

