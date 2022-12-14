Huntley at practice for Ravens, but Jackson isn’t

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Tyler Huntley was at practice for the Baltimore Ravens. Lamar Jackson remained absent as he recovers from his knee injury two weekends ago. Huntley was on the field Wednesday during the portion open to reporters. He threw a bit without a helmet on, then participated in a drill while wearing one. Huntley has been in concussion protocol after leaving last weekend’s win at Pittsburgh in the third quarter. If he and Jackson aren’t available for Saturday’s game at Cleveland, the Ravens would have to turn to third-string rookie Anthony Brown at quarterback.

