Chelsea’s Broja set to miss rest of season with knee injury

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea striker Armando Broja is set to miss the rest of the season after rupturing a knee ligament. The Albania international was injured in a collision with Ezri Konsa in the first half of a 1-0 loss in a friendly against Aston Villa in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. The 21-year-old forward was seen screaming in pain and clutching his right knee before being taken off on a stretcher. Chelsea says scan results “have unfortunately confirmed an anterior cruciate ligament rupture and that surgery will be required.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.