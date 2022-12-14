‘Break Point,’ Netflix’s ‘Drive’ for tennis, debuts Jan. 13

A new Netflix docuseries about professional tennis called “Break Point” is scheduled to debut on Jan. 13. That is three days before the start of the 2023 Grand Slam season at the Australian Open. Netflix revealed the title and launch date on Wednesday. It also released a 30-second teaser for the show, which was made by the executive producers of “Formula 1: Drive to Survive.” The first five episodes of “Break Point” focus on Melbourne Park, Indian Wells, Madrid and Roland Garros. The other five Season 1 installments arrive in June. Those will be about Wimbledon, Eastbourne, Queens Club, the U.S. Open, WTA Finals and ATP Finals.

