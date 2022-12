BOISE, Idaho — Kobe Young scored 16 points off of the bench to lead the Boise State Broncos past the New Orleans Privateers 91-50 on Tuesday night. The Broncos are now 9-2 on the season, while the Privateers dropped to 2-7.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.