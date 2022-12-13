Pitcher Ross Stripling, Giants reach $25M, 2-year contract

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Free agent right-hander Ross Stripling and the San Francisco Giants have reached agreement on a $25 million, two-year contract. He’s expected to be a starter in a rotation featuring Logan Webb, newcomer Sean Manaea, Alex Cobb and Alex Wood. Stripling’s contract includes a $5 million signing bonus and allows him to opt out after next season, when he will earn $7.5 million. He will make $12.5 million in 2024. The 33-year-old Stripling had Giants manager Gabe Kapler as his minor league coordinator with the Dodgers, San Francisco outfielder Joc Pederson as a roommate in the Los Angeles farm system and Giants executive Farhan Zaidi as general manager.

