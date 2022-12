Purdue has hired Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters as its new football coach. He will replace Jeff Brohm, who left to become the new head coach at Louisville. Walters is 36. He is the fourth-youngest coach in the Bowl Subdivision. Purdue is preparing for the Citrus Bowl game against No. 17 LSU on Jan. 2.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.