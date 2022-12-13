Motherly love boosts Morocco’s team spirit at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco’s players are sharing the World Cup spotlight with some of their most ardent fans: their mothers. Many of the players have been celebrating with their mothers and other family members in the stadiums after the team’s impressive string of victories. Midfielder Sofiane Boufal was dancing with his mother on the field after Morocco beat Portugal 1-0 on Saturday. Defender Achraf Hakimi posted images on social media of his mother giving him a kiss on the cheek after he scored the winning penalty against Spain in the round of 16 last week. Even coach Walid Regragui has been celebrating with his mother, climbing into the stands after the Spain match to embrace her among jubilant Morocco fans.

