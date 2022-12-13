MLS renews with Fox for 4 years, ends run with ESPN

Fox will keep on broadcasting Major League Soccer games in the U.S. as part of a four-year agreement, ending the run of ESPN and ABC, which had carried games since the league started in 1996. MLS also announced linear television agreements with TSN and RDS in Canada and TelevisaUnivision. MLS went with only one television partner in the U.S. due to its 10-year partnership with Apple, which will also begin next season. The rights deal with Apple, first announced in July, allows fans to watch every game without local blackouts or restrictions. Fox Sports will carry at least 34 regular-season, eight playoff matches, and the MLS championship.

