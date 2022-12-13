Mashburn lifts unbeaten New Mexico over San Francisco 67-64

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 23 points, including four in a game-ending 8-0 run, and New Mexico stayed unbeaten with a 67-64 victory over San Francisco. Mashburn hit 7 of 15 shots and 8 of 10 free throws for the Lobos (10-0). His pull-up jumper with 1:46 left gave New Mexico the lead for good. Jaelen House pitched in with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists. Khalil Shabazz paced the Dons (8-3) with 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.