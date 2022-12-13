Ex-Arkansas, NFL assistant Loggains named South Carolina OC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has hired ex-Arkansas and NFL assistant Dowell Loggains as the Gamecocks’ new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The school’s board of trustees approved a three-year contract that will pay Loggains $1 million a year. Loggains was most recently tight ends coach for the Razorbacks. He spent 16 seasons in the NFL. His last job in the pros was as the New York Jets offensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020. Loggains takes over for Marcus Satterfield, who left to become Nebraska’s offensive coordinator under new coach Matt Rhule.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.