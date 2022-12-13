Skip to Content
Álvarez surges, scores, carries Argentina to World Cup final

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Julián Álvarez carried Argentina into another World Cup final with his surging runs and a striker’s instinct. Lionel Messi and the 22-year-old Álvarez were a pair of predators at Lusail Stadium. Their partnership put to rest any hopes Croatia had of reaching back-to-back finals. The younger of the pair earned the penalty kick converted by the 35-year-old Messi before scoring twice in a 3-0 victory. Álvarez is the youngest player to score twice in a World Cup semifinal since a 17-year-old Pele scored a hat trick for Brazil in 1958. No wonder Messi held Álvarez in a playful headlock and hugged him hard after his goals.

