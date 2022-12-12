Thursday Night Thunder: SRX all-star series moves to ESPN

Tony Stewart’s all-star summer racing series is moving from CBS to ESPN and a new night as ESPN plans to use SRX to revitalize its “Thursday Night Thunder.” ESPN has signed a multi-year agreement with Superstar Racing Experience that begins in July. SRX will air on six consecutive summer nights as “Thursday Night Thunder.” That was ESPN’s branding for motorsports programming that started in the 1980s. The old programming showcased grassroots racing from across the country. SRX launched in 2021 in partnership with CBS. The network gave the stock car races a prime time Saturday night slot. SRX pits stars from NASCAR, IndyCar and other series against each other in identically prepared cars.

