Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 9:53 PM

Stanford taps Troy Taylor to revive struggling football team

<i></i><br/>
KRDO

By JOSH DUBOW
AP Sports Writer

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — The last time Stanford’s football program was searching for a coach to get it out of a rut, tapping the FCS ranks proved to be the right path. Sixteen years after Jim Harbaugh arrived and helped build the Cardinal from a one-win team into a national power, Troy Taylor will try to do the same. Stanford officially introduced Taylor as the replacement for David Shaw on Monday. It hopes an innovative offensive coach with infectious energy can revive a program coming off back-to-back nine-loss seasons for the first time in school history.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content