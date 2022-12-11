Theegala birdies last hole, wins Shootout with partner Hoge

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Sahith Theegala is finally a winner in a PGA Tour event, even if it’s not official. Theegala made a 15-foot birdie putt on the final hole as he and Tom Hoge won the QBE Shootout by one shot over Ryan Palmer and Charley Hoffman. It’s the first time in 11 years a rookie team won the tournament. Palmer chipped in on the 17th hole for birdie to tie for the lead. Palmer and Hoffman each had 12-foot birdie chances to force a playoff. Theegala and Hoge had a 62 in the fourballs format at Tiburon Golf Club.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.