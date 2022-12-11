Steelers QB Pickett in concussion protocol, out vs. Ravens

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett has entered the NFL’s concussion protocol. Pickett left Pittsburgh’s game against Baltimore in the first quarter and was replaced by Mitch Trubisky. Pickett was driven hard to the turf by Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith while getting sacked on Pittsburgh’s first drive. He was assessed by medical personnel and cleared to play, but exited again after returning for one series. This is the second time this season Pickett has entered the concussion protocol. He missed the second half of a win over Tampa Bay on Oct. 16 after going into the protocol.

