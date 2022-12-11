PHOENIX — Led by Tylor Perry’s 17 points, the North Texas Mean Green defeated the Grand Canyon Antelopes 60-58. The Mean Green moved to 8-2 with the win and the Antelopes fell to 7-4.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.