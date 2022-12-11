Eugene powers Troy to 87-64 victory over Tennessee Tech

TROY, Ala. — Christyon Eugene had 17 points in Troy’s 87-64 win against Tennessee Tech. Eugene was 6 of 9 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Trojans (7-4). Zay Williams added 15 points while shooting 6 of 11 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had eight rebounds. Nelson Phillips recorded 13 points. Brett Thompson and Tyrone Perry scored 13 apiece to pace the Golden Eagles (3-7).

