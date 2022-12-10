Strydom equals course record to share lead at Alfred Dunhill

MALELANE, South Africa (AP) — Ockie Strydom has carded a 63 to equal the course record set by Scott Jamieson a day earlier and join the Scottish player in a share of the lead after three rounds of the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa. Home player Strydom made a late bogey on No. 16 to miss setting a new course record at Leopard Creek. His round still contained eight birdies and an eagle to take him to 15 under par overall and level with Jamieson. Strydom and Jamieson are two shots clear of South African pair Oliver Bekker and Dean Burmester and Englishman Dale Whitnell.

