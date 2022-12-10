No. 1 seed Jackrabbits pull away in 4th quarter in FCS semis

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Mark Gronowski passed to Jaxon Janke for the go-ahead touchdown and South Dakota State scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to break away from Holy Cross for a 42-21 win in the FCS quarterfinals. The top-seeded Jackrabbits will play fourth-seeded Montana State in the semifinals. The eighth-seeded Crusaders gave the Jackrabbits a tough test through three quarters behind quarterback Matthew Sluka, who rushed for a career-high 212 yards on 26 carries. Gronowski passed for 177 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another. Davis had 154 yards on 20 carries with a score.

