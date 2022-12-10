Montana State routs William & Mary, 55-7 to reach FCS semis

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Tommy Mellott ran for three touchdowns and threw for a fourth and Isaiah Ifanse ran for 162 yards and two scores as Montana State drilled William & Mary, 55-7 in a Football Championship Subdivision quarterfinal game on a 17-degree night. The Bobcats (12-1) advance to the semifinals and a potential rematch with South Dakota State, which faces Holy Cross in a quarterfinal match-up Saturday. Montana State knocked off the Jackrabbits, 31-17 in a semifinal matchup in 2021 and advanced to face North Dakota State for the national title before losing.

