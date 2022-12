PHILADELPHIA — Charlie Brown scored 17 points as Saint Joseph’s defeated beat Saint Peter’s 73-57. Brown also contributed six rebounds for the Hawks. Erik Reynolds II added 15 points. Lynn Greer had 12 points. Isiah Dasher led the way for the Peacocks with 16 points and seven rebounds. Cam Young added 13 points and three steals for Saint Peter’s. In addition, Brent Bland finished with 10 points.

