Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:45 PM

Xander Bogaerts, Padres finalize $280 million, 11-year deal

<i></i><br/>
KRDO

By JOHN FREEMAN
Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Xander Bogaerts’ $280 million, 11-year contract with the San Diego Padres has been finalized after the All-Star shortstop passed his physical. The Padres introduced their newest slugger during an afternoon news conference at Petco Park. Bogaerts joins an already deep lineup that includes third baseman Manny Machado and outfielder Juan Soto. Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. will be eligible to rejoin the Padres on April 20 at the conclusion of his 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. Tatis is expected to move to the outfield.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content