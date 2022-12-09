Griner’s home, but WNBA players still competing overseas

More than half of WNBA players are competing abroad this winter to supplement their incomes. But due to the 10-month saga that All-Star Brittney Griner endured in Russia, her colleagues avoided that country and are fanned out in Australia, Turkey, Italy and other places. Griner returned to the United States on Friday after a high-level prisoner exchange. The WNBA and NBA salaries are vastly different. And playing overseas can be lucrative for professional women’s players. But the WNBA has increased its marketing deals with players to have them stay in the U.S. during the offseason and promote the league.

