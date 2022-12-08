Rays reliever J.P. Feyereisen has shoulder surgery

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays reliever J.P. Feyereisen has had right shoulder surgery after experiencing renewed discomfort while playing catch. Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas operated on the right-hander on Wednesday, doing a general clean-up of the rotator cuff and labrum. The Rays say the goal is for Feyereisen to resume throwing in four months. Feyereisen went 4-0 with one save in 22 games last season before a right shoulder impingement ended his season after an outing on June 2. He allowed one unearned run over 24 1/3 innings.

