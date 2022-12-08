Penguins’ Letang returns to practice 10 days after stroke

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang has returned to practice less than two weeks after suffering a stroke. The 35-year-old Letang skated with his teammates before a trip to Buffalo. Letang suffered the second stroke of his career on Nov. 28. The six-time All-Star called the experience “scary,” adding he will take all the time he needs to make sure it is safe for him to play again. The club says Letang is considered “day to day.”

