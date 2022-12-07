OF Mitch Haniger reaches $43.5M, three-year deal with Giants

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Outfielder Mitch Haniger and the San Francisco Giants have agreed on a $43.5 million, three-year contract at the winter meetings. A native of nearby Mountain View, Haniger is coming home to the Bay Area after five seasons with Seattle. He helped the Mariners reach the playoffs for the first time since 2001. The deal came as the Giants pursue another Californian, top free agent Aaron Judge. an Francisco missed the playoffs at 81-81 this past season on the heels of a franchise-record 107 wins and an NL West title in 2021.

