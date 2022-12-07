George, Love lead No. 12 Baylor past Tarleton State 80-57

WACO, Texas (AP) — Freshman Keyonte George scored 22 points, redshirt freshman Langston Love added 20 and No. 12 Baylor beat Tarleton State 80-57. The Bears had trouble early pulling away from the Texans, led by former Kentucky coach Billy Gillispie. Baylor finally took a double-digit lead not long after halftime. The Bears were was playing for the first time since a school-record run of 54 consecutive weeks in the Top 10 ended. Shakur Daniel scored 13 points for the Texans. Tarleton was playing Baylor for the first time since 1986 and the ninth time overall.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.