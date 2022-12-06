France forward Giroud expects Mbappé to beat scoring records
By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Olivier Giroud just broke the France national team’s goal-scoring record and he’s already looking behind his back at Kylian Mbappé. The 36-year-old veteran describes the 23-year-old Mbappé as the best striker he has ever played with. Giroud says “we still have not seen the best of Kylian.” Mbappé has scored a tournament-leading five goals in Qatar. He now has nine World Cup goals and is closing in on Germany striker Miroslav Klose’s record of 16. Giroud has scored 52 goals for France and expects Mbappé to catch him. Mbappé is only 19 goals behind.