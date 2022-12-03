Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in OT. Zibanejad and Vitali Kravtsov scored in regulation for the Rangers, who lost for the fourth time in five games (1-3-1). Igor Shesterkin finished with 34 saves in losing his third straight start.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.