LeBron gets 31 in Lakers’ 128-109 rout of Dame-less Blazers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had 31 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, Austin Reaves added a season-high 22 points and the Los Angeles Lakers rebounded from a heartbreaking loss with a 128-109 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Anthony Davis had 27 points and 12 rebounds in the Lakers’ sixth victory in eight games. Los Angeles shook off a gut-wrenching loss to Indiana in which it blew a late 17-point lead by maintaining a big late lead this time. Damian Lillard missed his sixth straight game with a strained calf muscle for the Blazers, who have lost seven of eight. Jerami Grant scored 27 points.

